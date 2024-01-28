Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

See what happens next: Anurag Thakur takes a jibe over rift in INDIA bloc

Thakur also said that the INDI alliance was meant to be scattered as the Congress failed to do justice to its allies

Anurag Thakur

Those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered, says Anurag Thakur | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Congress party faces a crisis in its alliance with the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a jibe at its leadership, saying, see what happens next.
Thakur also said that the INDI alliance was meant to be scattered as the Congress failed to do justice to its allies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered, who could not give respect and dignity, who could not decide how they would give justice. See what happens next." Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
The statement of the union minister came in the backdrop of the reports, claiming that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'mahagathbandhan' and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann's announcement that the ruling TMC and the AAP in these two states wouldn't ally with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one independent legislator. If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.
In 2000, Nitish became CM for the first time after campaigning against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raaj'.
Till now, he has been Bihar's CM on eight occasions.
In 2013, Nitish broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate.
He expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as the PM, and after the BJP decided not to change its decision, Kumar left the alliance.
In 2017, Nitish forged a grand alliance with the RJD and Congress and returned as chief minister in 2015.
He walked out of the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and choking governance in the state.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur: All you need to know about 'Jan Nayak'

Nitish can return to NDA any time, says Athawale; takes dig at 'INDIA'

Mamata Banarjee, INDIA alliance leaders back Kharge for Prime Minister post

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble burning; AAP hits back

Centre's policies main hindrance in creation of new Kerala: CM Vijayan

After fresh ED summons, Jharkhand CM leaves for sudden visit to Delhi

Kharge to launch Uttarakhand's Congress poll campaign from Dehradun

Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing talks on between Gehlot, Akhilesh: Congress

CM Jagan sounds poll bugle, says target 100% Assembly, LS seats in state

In 2022, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP once again, alleging the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Mamata Banerjee Nitish Kumar Opposition parties Congress Bhagwant Mann

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon