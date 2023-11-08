Sensex (0.12%)
Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

A day after his remarks on educated women and family planning sparked controversy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his statement

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during 142nd birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Patna.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, who courted controversy on Tuesday with a speech on the importance of educating women in birth control using gestures and descriptive language, apologised today after facing widespread condemnation.

"I apologise if I have offended anyone. It was not intended to hurt anybody. I have always believed that education is necessary for population control. I have also advocated for women empowerment and women's development," said Kumar on the Assembly floor after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators blocked the main entrance to the building.

Seeing the protest, Kumar walked straight towards the media and apologised. He then entered the Assembly and stood up amid protest by BJP.

"I self-condemn myself and take all the statements back," he reiterated on the floor of the House amid sloganeering by the BJP lawmakers. The house was adjourned till 2 pm.

However, the BJP demanded his resignation from the CM post. "He seems to be ill and not in a condition to run for the constitutional post," said Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha. "We demand resignation. Mere apology will not do," he added.

What did Nitish Kumar say?

Nitish Kumar, during his speech on the socio-economic aspect of the caste census, which had been tabled before the Assembly on Tuesday, had highlighted how an educated, married woman could influence her husband to prevent pregnancy.


The remarks, delivered in the state Assembly, have since been widely condemned by women MLAs and the National Commission for Women (NCW). 

BJP MLC Nivedita Singh came out of the House in tears and said, "We had come to listen to the CM, known for his profound knowledge. But we were appalled at what he said and how he said [it]."

The NCW has also demanded an "immediate and unequivocal apology" from Nitish Kumar on behalf of all Indian women. His 'crass' comments, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, were an 'affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves'.


Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, on the other hand, insisted that his statement 'should be taken as sex education'.

"Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population... This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education…" Yadav said.

(With agency input)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Caste Caste-based reservation Bihar Assembly Bihar BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

