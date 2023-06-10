close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

Also Read

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Patel

NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats, party demands action

NCP leaders express concern over incidents of communal unrest in Maha

Chidambaram hits out at BJP for 'absolute intolerance to any criticism'

Not appreciated: Ashwath Narayan on removing RSS founder from Class 10 book

United opposition could work a miracle in 2024 LS polls: Shatrughan Sinha

KCR hits out at BJP over 'privatisation' moves in coal, energy sectors

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sharad Pawar NCP Supriya Sule

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCP leaders express concern over incidents of communal unrest in Maha

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule
3 min read

Chidambaram hits out at BJP for 'absolute intolerance to any criticism'

P Chidambaram
3 min read

Not appreciated: Ashwath Narayan on removing RSS founder from Class 10 book

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan
2 min read

Most Popular

Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works

PM Modi
4 min read

BJP MPs call Kharge 'VC of WhatsApp University' for criticising Railways

Mallikarjun Kharge
4 min read

Cong's 'prism' of looking at history limited to Nehru-Gandhi family: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon