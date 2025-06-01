Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Shashi Tharoor's independent stance fuels friction within Congress

Shashi Tharoor's independent stance fuels friction within Congress

Tharoor's independent stance and BJP-like nationalist tilt are testing Congress loyalty, stoking intra-party friction and future uncertainty, writes Shine Jacob

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Brazil, being welcomed by an Indian Embassy official upon his arrival in Brasília on Sunday. (Photo: X:@shashItharoor)
Shine Jacob Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Once hailed in the West as “India’s Rasputin” and considered the de facto number two to Jawaharlal Nehru, former defence minister V K Krishna Menon embodied the paradox of being a global citizen who struggled to belong within his own party.  Menon’s eventual exile from the Congress mainstream remains a study in political alienation — one that, increasingly, observers in Kerala now see echoed in the trajectory of Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram.
  Tharoor, like Menon, is internationally popular, and seen as independent-minded. And like Menon, he is now grappling with a widening gulf between
