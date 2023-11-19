Shinde govt itself illegal, immoral: Aaditya Thackeray on FIR against him

Lashing out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after an FIR was registered against him for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the government and the Chief Minister himself are "illegal and immoral."

"I think what is laughable is that this government itself is illegal. So who are they declaring illegal? As a result of my tweet, they opened the metro to the public...It is my constituency but I didn't say that we did this or they did this. I just said that the CM who is illegal, and immoral has no time for the public, for such projects. So, we should open this for the public," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"I find it amusing considering I am the local MLA. Is it not within my purview to inspect and inaugurate a bridge?" he said.

"If they are filing a case against me, I am ready for it. This is for the public, I will continue to fight for people. I will not let them Mumbai...", he added.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the government and said that a case registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago.

"It has been registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago. There is a bridge that has been long-pending and long-delayed in terms of construction. It has caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for the people of Mumbai," she said.

The case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC.

BMC officials complained to police that the work of the bridge is still pending and the bridge was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray and others on November 16.

In a post on X, Aaditya said: "The full bridge to people for use, it has been almost 10 days that the other side has been ready and waiting for a VIP to inaugurate it. We inaugurated it last night and today, the BMC under the pressure of Khoke Sarkar has closed it down again, waiting for a government inauguration, only to trouble the citizens of Mumbai. Why can't it be thrown open for the people instead of waiting for the guardian minister's ego and convenience? Open it!".

