Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects from there to Maha: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the proposed oil refinery in Barsu in coastal Ratnagiri district should be moved to Gujarat and good investment projects from the neighbouring state be brought to Maharashtra.

Interacting with villagers at Barsu, Thackeray said the government should hold a dialogue with locals before coming up with any project. A section of locals is opposing the refinery on the grounds that it will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.

The Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus are gone. Take this project to Gujarat and get good projects back to Maharashtra, Thackeray said.

Thackeray said when he was the chief minister, similar protests had taken place while building the Samruddhi highway.

But we struck a dialogue with protesters. We worked out a way without hampering development, Thackeray said.

Earlier, Thackeray had planned to hold a rally in Barsu-Solgaon area earlier but was denied permission.

Also Read Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest With swelling wage bills, pension arrears, OPS may push HP to the wall OPS becomes an election issue in K'taka after Cong promises to deliver it What happened when in power? BJP questions Cong's sudden interest in OPS Centre-State tussle over funds casts a shadow over Rajasthan OPS move

Supporters of the refinery project have also organised a rally in the vicinity at the same time, officials have said.