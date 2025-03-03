The cost of liquor ban: MP expects an annual revenue loss of less than 2%

The Madhya Pradesh government expects a marginal annual revenue loss of less than 2 per cent due to its decision to ban liquor sales in 19 locations, including 17 of religious significance, from April 1.

The locations where liquor shops will be shut include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Amarkantak, and Salkanpur.

According to a senior Madhya Pradesh government official, the state is projected to earn around ₹15,000 crore in revenue from liquor sales through composite shops in FY25. “Based on our assessment, the impact on revenue due to the liquor ban won’t be more than