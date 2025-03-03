Monday, March 03, 2025 | 12:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / The cost of liquor ban: MP expects an annual revenue loss of less than 2%

The cost of liquor ban: MP expects an annual revenue loss of less than 2%

The ban on the sale of spirits in 19 locations will impact 47 composite liquor outlets

Counting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, alcohol ban
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh government expects a marginal annual revenue loss of less than 2 per cent due to its decision to ban liquor sales in 19 locations, including 17 of religious significance, from April 1. 
The locations where liquor shops will be shut include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Amarkantak, and Salkanpur.
  According to a senior Madhya Pradesh government official, the state is projected to earn around ₹15,000 crore in revenue from liquor sales through composite shops in FY25. “Based on our assessment, the impact on revenue due to the liquor ban won’t be more than
Topics : Madhya Pradesh Liquor ban State revenues

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon