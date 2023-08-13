The perks of being equidistant on political axis for regional parties

In 2018, when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Andhra Pradesh unsuccessfully moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the delay in granting special category status to the state, the neighbouring Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a walkout, claiming that the four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were as bad as the previous Congress-led regime.

Fast forward to 2023, and the TDP, its rival and the ruling party in the southern state, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and the BJD have not only opposed the no-confidence motion moved by the INDIA b