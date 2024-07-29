Unemployment rate in state down to 6.1%, will further dip: Assam CM Sarma

CM said that unemployment is down to 6.1 per cent and will further dip in the coming days. | Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the unemployment rate in the state was gradually declining and stood at 6.1 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year. Sarma said the BJP's one of the major election promises as well as governance focus was to reduce unemployment and give the youths of the state ample growth opportunities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "After 3 years, the statistics speak for itself; unemployment is down to 6.1 per cent and will further dip in the coming days when the results of our policy interventions will start to show up.

"We are always committed to the youth of Assam!" he said in a post on X.

In a graphic analysis uploaded along with the post, the CM said the unemployment ratio was 8 per cent in 2022-23.

"State government's proactive policies have ensured that Assam's youths are engaged in meaningful employment," he added.

He, however, did not share the details if these new jobs were created in the public sector or private entities.

Sarma further said that the government has supported startups through financial and policy assistance and empowered the self-help groups (SHGs).

The rapid infrastructure creation has also ensured ample job creation, he added.

The post also mentioned the scheme 'Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan', which was rolled out in September 2023 to help the youth set up their own ventures.