BJP to raise Bangladeshi infiltration issue during J'khand monsoon session

Jharkhand BJP said that it will raise the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration during the ongoing monsoon session of state assembly on Monday. The decision was taken in the party's legislature meeting held here on Sunday evening. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, said, "The countdown of the JMM-led ruling alliance government has started. So, we want the government's reply to several issues such as Bangladeshi infiltration, demographic change and corruption."



The six-day monsoon session of the assembly began on Friday. Bauri alleged that the tribal population has been dwindling in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, while the population of Bangladeshi infiltrators are rising but the government is silent over the issue.

"The tribal population in Santhal Pargana was at 44 per cent in 1951, which declined to 28 per cent in the 2011 census. On the other hand, the Muslim population, which was at nine per cent, rose to 22 per cent in the same period. We will seek a reply from the government about what it did to protect the tribal population in the Santhal Pargana region," he said.

Bauri further alleged that the JMM-led alliance government did not fulfil any of its promises made to people in past five years.

"The government could neither provide jobs to youth nor unemployment allowances," he said.

Bauri alleged that atrocity against tribal and women has increased in the state in the past five years.

The ruling alliance during its legislature party meeting on Friday had said that they would reply to every question of the opposition and hoped that the opposition would cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House.

The first supplementary budget for 2024-25 will be tabled on Monday and several bills will also be presented during the session, which will conclude on August 2.