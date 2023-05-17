Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90



Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, expressing grief over the demise of the veteran leader. He tweeted in Hindi, translated into English, "Former Minister Mr Harishankar Tiwari passes away, very sad! May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!"

Veteran politician and ex-UP minister passed away Tuesday night at the age of 90 at his residence in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.According to some sources, he was suffering from some acute diseases, including kidney problems for the last some years. After the demise of the Veteran SP minister, his son Vinay Shakar Tiwari informed that his father's last rites will be performed at Mukti Path in Barhalganj town of Gorakhpur district on Wednesday.