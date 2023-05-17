Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday and said very soon, they will bring out more corruption cases involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to the media at Kannur, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the present corruption cases that they brought out include the K-Phone and the AI Camera scam.

"Vijayan is yet to utter a word and all know that he will not be able to do it because he is the one who is behind it. We are just waiting and we will soon come before you with damning scams that took place during the first Vijayan government (2016-21)," he said.

"You can take this from me, the time is not far when Vijayan will have to cover his head with a cloth to move out... Till now, there has been none who has contested about the documents we brought out about the scams in K-Phone and AI Camera," he added.

"On the second anniversary of the Vijayan government on May 20, we are going to lay a siege to the Secretariat - a protest that has not been witnessed before. We are also going to take the legal route in the AI camera scam where all the documents will be placed before the court," Satheesan said.

He said the government said they will soon come out with a report by the Industries Secretary on it but all their deadlines have got over, and the report is yet to surface.

--IANS

sg/vd