Vijay's silence on AIADMK shows party's performance: AIADMK's Palaniswami

TVK leader Vijay not criticising AIADMK during his party's maiden state conference shows the opposition party was performing well, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Alliances are formed during elections based on the prevailing political situation and it was premature to talk about a pact with the newly founded Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), he said.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters here, the State Leader of Opposition also charged the DMK and its allies with having no ideology.

When pointed out that Vijay had "directly" targeted the DMK and took a veiled dig at the BJP and spared his party of any criticism at the TVK state conference on Sunday, Palaniswami said with a smile, "that means the AIADMK is functioning well."  Asked about the possibility of aligning with the actor's party, Palasniswami said Assembly polls in the state are scheduled one and a half years later from now.

 

"As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the alliance is different, ideology is different. Our leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa) ruled based on principles, alliances are made during polls."  "Alliances are forged based on the prevailing political situation during elections. Ideology is permanent...our principles are permanent and we don't deviate from them," the former chief minister said.

Oct 29 2024

