close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 500 children killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia's war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children

AP Kyiv
Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia's war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes.

The president said in a statement that Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day," killed the hundreds who had perished since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022.

Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine's history, he said.

Zelenskyy said it was impossible to establish the exact number of children who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation.

We must hold out and win this war! the Ukrainian president said. All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!

Rescuers found the 2-year-old's body early Sunday while combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the suburbs of the central city of Dnipro.

Also Read

France to send more tanks, armoured vehicles to Ukraine amid Russia war

US to provide military aid of $2.6 bn to Ukraine against Russian forces

UN draft resolution calls for peace to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty

Vivo V27 Pro review: All-round smartphone with focus on imaging capability

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

US, Saudi Arabia urge Sudan's warring parties to agree to a new cease-fire

Imran Khan likely to be tried in military court: Pak's defence minister

3 Chinese astronauts return home safely after six-month stint in space

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

China's economic coercion fails to hurt Australia's economy: Report

The regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said five children were among 22 people injured by Saturday's attack, which damaged two residential buildings.

The Russians launched more strikes with drones and cruise missiles Sunday, targeting multiple areas of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian air force said the country's air defenses downed three of the five Shahed self-exploding drones and four of the six cruise missiles fired.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said two missiles struck a military air base in Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine's Kyrovohrad province. He did not report what damage they caused.

The Russian military said it has conducted a series of strikes in recent days on Ukrainian air defense batteries, air bases and troops depots. The long-range strikes come as Ukraine prepares for a long-expected counteroffensive in which it hopes to reclaim more ground.

Concerns over civilian safety were exacerbated after officials announced that nearly a quarter of the 4,800 air raid shelters they inspected were locked or unusable.

The acknowledgment on Saturday came after a 33-year-old woman in Kyiv reportedly died while waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the capital said four people were detained as part of a criminal probe into the woman's death as she and others waited to enter a locked shelter. A security guard who allegedly failed to unlock the doors remained in custody. Three others, including a local official, were placed under house arrest.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday that city authorities received more than a thousand complaints regarding locked, dilapidated or insufficient air-raid shelters within a day of launching an online feedback service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Russia

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bring every homeless person under govt housing scheme: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Odisha train accident: UK Foreign Secretary expresses condolences

James Cleverly, UK foreign secy
2 min read

IndiGo plane with Union minister diverted to Guwahati due to glitch

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

US, Saudi Arabia urge Sudan's warring parties to agree to a new cease-fire

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

renault nissan, renault, nissan
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Despite Kavach activation the tragedy could not have been avoided'

Odisha Train accident
4 min read

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

US President Joe Biden
4 min read

Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Nepal PM Prachanda calls his 4-day visit to India 'astounding success'

Nepal PM Prachanda with PM Modi
5 min read

Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Musk criticism

Twitter
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon