close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

The median duration of study follow-up was 34 months, with three-year and two-year duration of ribociclib completed by 20 per cent and 57 per cent patients respectively

IANS New York
Fighting breast cancer with AI-powered mobile, non-invasive solutions

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adding a novel drug to hormone therapy can help block the return of the most common form of breast cancer by 25 per cent, according to a study.

Researchers found that patients with early hormone-receptor (HR) positive/HER2 negative breast cancer who took the combination therapy -- ribociclib, a targeted therapy drug, and hormone therapy -- had substantially longer invasive disease-free survival compared to those who were treated with the hormone therapy alone.

This was regardless of whether the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, said the team from University of California, Los Angeles.

The addition of the targeted therapy reduced the risk of recurrence by 25 per cent, they noted while presenting the study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

"The findings show this combination is a treatment of choice for patients with stage 2 or stage 3 HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer," said Dr Dennis Slamon, chair of haematology-oncology and director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer is the most common subtype of the disease.

Also Read

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI tool that predicts breast cancer

AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE

Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy

Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief

More people coming forward to undergo gender affirmation surgeries: Experts

China's economic coercion fails to hurt Australia's economy: Report

Musk's 'desi' look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month stint in space station

With oil prices slumping, OPEC+ producers weigh more production cuts

Google adds precise location support to Bard for relevant responses

The clinical trial involved 5,101 patients with stage 2 or stage 3 early HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Patients were randomised into two arms: 2,549 were randomised to the combination treatment and 2,552 to the hormone therapy alone. Invasive disease-free survival was the primary endpoint of the study.

The median duration of study follow-up was 34 months, with three-year and two-year duration of ribociclib completed by 20 per cent and 57 per cent patients respectively.

Invasive disease-free survival was evaluated after 426 events.

At the time of this analysis, 189 people in the ribociclib group (7.4 per cent of patients) experienced an invasive disease-free survival event, compared to 237 people in the hormone therapy alone group (9.3 per cent of patients).

The data showed a statistically significant improvement in the risk of invasive disease in favour of the combination arm.

The invasive disease-free survival rates at three years were 90.4 per cent, compared to 87.1 per cent for women who were treated with only hormone therapy.

Ribociclib at 400 mg had a favourable safety profile with no new signals.

"Overall, the combination therapy showed more favourable outcomes, significantly reducing the risk of the cancer returning," Slamon said. "These results should change how we evaluate and treat patients."

--IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : breast cancer cancer cancer drugs

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil by 3-2 to enter semifinal

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Magicpin plans to have 20,000 fashion stores on its platform: CEO

Magicpin, magicpin
2 min read

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to 3rd successive semifinal

Photo: Shutterstock
1 min read

Odisha tragedy: South Central Railway announces cancellation of more trains

Image for representation purpose only
2 min read

Death toll in triple train accident stands at 275, says Odisha govt

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Despite Kavach activation the tragedy could not have been avoided'

Odisha Train accident
4 min read

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

US President Joe Biden
4 min read

Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Musk criticism

Twitter
3 min read

Nepal PM Prachanda calls his 4-day visit to India 'astounding success'

Nepal PM Prachanda with PM Modi
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon