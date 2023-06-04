close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

3 Chinese astronauts return home safely after six-month stint in space

The significant feature of China's space station is its two robotic arms, especially the long one which can grab objects, including satellites from space

Press Trust of India Beijing/Jiuquan
Chinese astronauts board space station in historic mission

Chinese astronauts

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three Chinese astronauts on Sunday returned safely to Earth on board the Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship after completing their six-month mission to build China's space station.

Shenzhou-15's return capsule carrying astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 6:33 am (Beijing Time), China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said here.

The three completed their six-month space station mission, it announced.

The astronauts were in good shape, and the Shenzhou-15 manned mission was a success, the agency announced.

The three were replaced by three other astronauts, including China's first civilian who successfully flew to the space station on May 30.

The new set of astronauts will stay in the space station for five months.

Also Read

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

China launched new crew for space station, sending men to moon before 2030

China successfully launches new manned spaceship with 1st civilian on board

Russia launches rescue ship for two cosmonauts to space station after leaks

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

China's economic coercion fails to hurt Australia's economy: Report

Musk's 'desi' look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month stint in space station

With oil prices slumping, OPEC+ producers weigh more production cuts

Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station as the International Space Station (ISS) of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries. The ISS station is also set to be decommissioned by 2030.

The significant feature of China's space station is its two robotic arms, especially the long one which can grab objects, including satellites from space.

The three astronauts later arrived in Beijing by plane after their safe return to earth.

The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, the CMSA said.

"We have completed all the scheduled tasks and felt good after returning to the motherland," Fei, the mission commander, said.

Fei had also participated in the country's second crewed space mission, Shenzhou-6, in October 2005.

Deng, who finally got the chance to fly to space after 25 years of preparation, said: "I always believe in the power of dreams and persistence. No matter how old I am, I feel so happy to be needed by the nation."

"I'm now very excited, and when I was on the space station, I often watched through the window, trying to find my motherland and hometown," Xinhua news agency quoted Zhang, one of China's second batch of astronauts, as saying.

"We will adjust our bodies as soon as possible, go back into training, and be ready for space missions in the future," Zhang added.

During their stay in the space station, the crew successfully obtained three-dimensional structural images of their skin cells with the country's self-developed two-photon microscope, Xinhua reported.

This achievement, the first of its kind worldwide, marked the success of the in-orbit verification experiments of the two-photon microscope, providing a promising tool for future health monitoring of astronauts in orbit.

They also successfully performed the first in-orbit ignition test in the Mengtian space lab module's combustion cabinet during the Shenzhou-15 mission.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the operation of the country's Stirling thermoelectric convertor realized its in-orbit verification. The heat-to-electricity convertor showed an internationally advanced conversion efficiency during its smooth operation, the CMSA said.

They also completed in-orbit experiments on liquid metal thermal management on its space station for the first time ever during the Shenzhou-15 mission.

These experiments verified a series of key technologies concerning bismuth-based metal in microgravity, such as controlled melting, expansion and convection heat transfer.

As of May 29, they had conducted eight human factors engineering research activities, 28 space medical experiments and 38 space science experiments covering life ecology, material science and fluid mechanics, and obtained valuable experimental data, the CMSA said.

The crew also moved cargo outboard several times and installed several items of equipment, including extravehicular extended pump sets, cross-module cables, and supporting devices for the extravehicular payload platform, laying a foundation for carrying out subsequent large-scale science and technology experiments outside the space station, according to the CMSA.

The crew witnessed the completion of the country's space station construction, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chinese astronauts Astronauts Chinese space station

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Legal issues in green finance need to be cleared up

Green finance, green energy, global warming, climate change
4 min read

Train crash: Modi govt's incompetence, only high decibel PR, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera
7 min read

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top: Google

Android
2 min read

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Fighting breast cancer with AI-powered mobile, non-invasive solutions
3 min read

China's economic coercion fails to hurt Australia's economy: Report

China, China flag
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Despite Kavach activation the tragedy could not have been avoided'

Odisha Train accident
4 min read

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

US President Joe Biden
4 min read

Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Musk criticism

Twitter
3 min read

Nepal PM Prachanda calls his 4-day visit to India 'astounding success'

Nepal PM Prachanda with PM Modi
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon