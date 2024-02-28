Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Banks must be allowed to fund developers for land acquisition: Parekh

Parekh says there's a need to provide builders with an impetus to launch projects in the affordable housing space, along with allowing bank credit for land acquisition, albeit with some conditions

Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Asset Management Company
Premium

Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Asset Management Company | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

BS Reporter
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:05 AM IST
The affordable housing segment has missed out on the housing boom that the country has been witnessing in recent years, says Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Asset Management Company. In a Fireside chat with Business Standard’s consulting editor, Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Parekh says there’s a need to provide builders with an impetus to launch projects in the affordable housing space, along with allowing bank credit for land acquisition, albeit with some conditions. The veteran finance czar said such a move would help bring down the cost of housing. Edited excerpts: 

The Maharashtra government reached out to you during

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Banks must be allowed to lend for land to developers: Parekh at BS IMLC

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

BS IMLC: 'There's a need for re-look at affordable housing definition'

Revisit sops for loans to push housing sector growth: Khara at BS IMLC

BS IMLC: IMGC expects to write mortgage cover worth Rs 11,000 cr in FY25

BS IMLC: 'Developers looking beyond capital, aiming to tap smaller cities'

Challenges remain, but India better equipped to move to Cloud: Experts

Topics : BS Special bs events Deepak Parekh HDFC Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon