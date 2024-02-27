BS Banking Annual 2024: Fintech has tough days ahead, say experts

Late evening on January 31, Mint Road slammed the brakes on Paytm Payments Bank with a ban on raising fresh deposits and credit transactions. A Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report by external auditors had thrown up “persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action”, said the banking regulator in a statement. The diktat would come into force after February 29; and settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29) were to be completed by March 15 with a no-go