Digital payments: 'A shift in focus crucial to drive next phase of growth'

A policy document, which was published by the UN before the G20 Summit, mentions India has achieved around 80 per cent of financial inclusion in the last six years

Premium

Sharath Bulusu, Google Pay; Arif Khan, Razorpay; Jatinder Handoo, Digital Lending Association of India (DLAI); Kalyan Kumar, Punjab National Bank; and Vishwas Patel, Infibeam Avenues & Chairman of Payments Council of India

BS Reporter
15 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:36 AM IST
A conducive atmosphere involving factors such as the Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, and the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) infrastructure in the name of UPI, among others, has given a fillip to India’s digital payments infrastructure. In a panel discussion at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023, panelists said that education, awareness and an ability to collect payments digitally would further drive growth in India’s digital payments story.

The panel discussion titled ‘Digital Payments: Next Leg Of Growth’ had top industry players including Sharath Bulusu, Director - Product Management, Google Pay; Arif Khan, chief innovation officer, Razorpay; Jatinder

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:36 AM IST

