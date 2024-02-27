Digital payments: 'A shift in focus crucial to drive next phase of growth'

A conducive atmosphere involving factors such as the Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, and the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) infrastructure in the name of UPI, among others, has given a fillip to India’s digital payments infrastructure. In a panel discussion at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023, panelists said that education, awareness and an ability to collect payments digitally would further drive growth in India’s digital payments story.

The panel discussion titled ‘Digital Payments: Next Leg Of Growth’ had top industry players including Sharath Bulusu, Director - Product Management, Google Pay; Arif Khan, chief innovation officer, Razorpay; Jatinder