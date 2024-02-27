Financial markets must play long term, like Rahul Dravid: Shaktikanta Das

SHAKTIKANTA DAS, governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was in conversation with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard, at the newspaper’s BFSI Insight Summit 2023 in Mumbai. Das spoke on a host of issues: talent retention and salaries of bank chief executives, potential risks to growth, cryptocurrencies, corporate governance and internationalisation of the rupee. Edited excerpts:

Is there a huge challenge before banks to attract and retain talent?

As a part of our supervision, we are also looking at the rate of attrition — which is seen to be high in certain private sector banks. We have asked them