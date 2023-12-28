Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GCCs focus on retention strategies, fintechs turn to local language tools

As companies continue to grow and invest in disruptive technologies, they have to ensure there is a sufficient supply of talent as they scale operations

(From left): Prashanti Bodugum, US omni platforms tech, Walmart Global Tech India; Puneet Gupta, Kaleidofin; Mathangi Sri Ramchandran, Yubi; B Ramkrishnan, BRK Soft; Sunil Kumar, World Bank Group; Shanti Lal Jain, Indian Bank | Photo: Pratap Vinayaga
Premium

(From left): Prashanti Bodugum, US omni platforms tech, Walmart Global Tech India; Puneet Gupta, Kaleidofin; Mathangi Sri Ramchandran, Yubi; B Ramkrishnan, BRK Soft; Sunil Kumar, World Bank Group; Shanti Lal Jain, Indian Bank | Photo: Pratap Vinayaga

BS Reporter
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Access to talent along with the ability to attract and retain it is an important prerequisite for the growth of industries in any region or city. It becomes crucial if access to talent is limited.
 
This was the overall focus of discussions at the recently-concluded Business Standard Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023.

Chennai has become a chosen destination for several global capability centres (GCCs) of large multinationals as well as an innovation hub for the rising fintech sector due to access to talent that the state has.
 
“GCCs normally face challenges with respect to talent attraction and retention when there

Also Read

India has scale, talent for competitive edge in GCCs: Walmart's Bodugum

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

86% GCCs keeping service expansion as top priority over the next 1 year: EY

Talent, infra make TN sought-after state in advanced manufacturing

'The Dravidian model is about inclusivity, diversity, and equitable growth'

'Talent pool, infra, policy continuity make state an industrial powerhouse'

India has scale, talent for competitive edge in GCCs: Walmart's Bodugum

Tamil Nadu aiming to establish R&D facilities to retain talent: TRB Rajaa

Topics : BS Special bs events talent firms Tamil Nadu Indian investments into GCC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon