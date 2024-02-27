Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

How RBI, industry put in checks place to slow down consumer credit growth

The latest TransUnion Cibil Credit Market Indicator (CMI) says that credit growth slowed across all consumption-led loan products; home-loan growth remained stagnant

How the banking regulator and industry put checks in place to slow down rapid growth in consumer credit
Premium

Representative Picture

Raghu Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:21 AM IST
Tucked away in the ‘Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (T&P: FY22)’ was the observation that in recent years Indian banks appeared to have displayed “herding behaviour” in diverting lending away from the industrial sector towards retail loans. “Empirical evidence suggests that a build-up of concentration in retail loans may become a source of systemic risk. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is equipped with its policy toolkit.” The observation went below the radar – implicit in it was a warning as well. The banking regulator was uncomfortable with the runaway pace at which consumer credit was

Also Read

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Card devaluation: How to pick between Axis Bank Magnus and HDFC Regalia Gold

Love shopping online, ordering in? How to save with the right credit cards

UPI is king but 75% of online transactions are still through credit cards

Financial markets must play long term, like Rahul Dravid: Shaktikanta Das

The Das approach: The RBI governor does what he does, and listens too

Poised for lift-off: The India's banking system is in a sweet spot

Banks must be allowed to fund developers for land purchase: Deepak Parekh

One size fits all doesn't work in affordable housing: Expert at BS IMLC

Topics : RBI Policy Banking Industry Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon