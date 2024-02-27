Sensex (    %)
                        
RBI should look favourably to allow NBFCs access deposits: Experts

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023, the chiefs shared their views during a panel discussion on 'Catch-22 - To be or Not To Be A Bank'

Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance; Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance; and Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital
Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance; Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance; and Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital

BS Reporter
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:32 AM IST
Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) reported high growth in the post-pandemic period. While they continue to work for growth, they are also mindful of challenges like risk from expansion of unsecured loan books. They agree with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in maintaining a healthy financial profile and are ready to moderate the pace of growth, but want the regulator to allow them to take deposits from the public, according to the chiefs of leading finance companies.
 
At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023, they shared their views during a panel discussion on ‘Catch-22 – To be or not

Topics : BS Special bs events NBFC Banking sector

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

