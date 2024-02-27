There is alignment of everything that we need in banking: K V Kamath

K V KAMATH, veteran banker and chairman of Jio Financial Services and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID)

K V KAMATH, veteran banker and chairman of Jio Financial Services and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID), spoke with Business Standard Consulting Editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay in a fireside chat at the BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023 on a range of issues. Edited excerpts:

Can you elaborate on why you said you had never seen such a good banking system in 50 years?

I honestly meant it. I have never seen a banking sector, in India or abroad, which is consistently running such high levels of capital adequacy, and such low levels of credit losses and NPAs (non-performing