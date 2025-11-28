Friday, November 28, 2025 | 06:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
For life on the move: Bespoke accessories to elevate your car and bike

For life on the move: Bespoke accessories to elevate your car and bike

From pet ramps to leather jackets and Italian carry-ons, these bespoke car and bike accessories blend performance, elegance, and everyday utility-perfect for travellers who live life in motion

Ease your pet’s journey with Range Rover’s thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp
Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

A leg-up for four-legged travellers 
₹44,750
 
Ease your pet’s journey with Range Rover’s thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp. Crafted with optimal dimensions, and a high-grip tread, this lightweight yet durable ramp supports pets up to 85 kg. Aluminium side panels, plastic centre section, and rubber feet ensure stability, while retaining straps secure it to the vehicle’s loadspace. Weighing 6 kg, it folds neatly into its stowage bag, balancing practicality and design elegance. Height 11 cm, width 41 cm, length 163 cm when open and 73 cm when closed.
 
 
₹37,165
  This foldable pet carrier, also from Range Rover,
