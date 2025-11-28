For life on the move: Bespoke accessories to elevate your car and bike

A leg-up for four-legged travellers ₹44,750

Ease your pet’s journey with Range Rover’s thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp. Crafted with optimal dimensions, and a high-grip tread, this lightweight yet durable ramp supports pets up to 85 kg. Aluminium side panels, plastic centre section, and rubber feet ensure stability, while retaining straps secure it to the vehicle’s loadspace. Weighing 6 kg, it folds neatly into its stowage bag, balancing practicality and design elegance. Height 11 cm, width 41 cm, length 163 cm when open and 73 cm when closed.