Runway ride: Five designers bring the spirit of the open road to couture

Harsheen K Arora & Vipul Amar

The creative duo of Vipul Amar and Harsheen K Arora blend the spirit of speed with the soul of craftsmanship through their label, V Renaissance. Vipul Amar grew up admiring the motorcycles of the ’50s and ’60s — think movies like The Wild One, Hell’s Angels on Wheels — and that cinematic nostalgia still fuels their art.

“We once made a special helmet for a drag racer, and a custom jacket for a bodybuilder who couldn’t find one that fit,” he says. Their deep understanding of leather has led to collaborations with