Wheels of time: How India's love affair with luxury cars, bikes has evolved

Wheels of time: How India's love affair with luxury cars, bikes has evolved

From the splendour of the maharajas to the sophistication of the mindful motorist: How India's love affair with luxury cars and bikes has evolved

India’s regal journey: From British-era Rolls-Royce (above) to the rides of modern-day royalty

Pablo Chaterji
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

In the early 1900s, the maharaja of Patiala ordered a fleet of custom Rolls-Royces, reportedly finished in ivory and gold with silver fittings. Legend has it that when a London dealer insulted him, he retaliated by buying several cars and using them as garbage-collection lorries back home. Rolls-Royce was said to be horrified. The maharaja, presumably, was delighted. Now, this anecdote is almost certainly apocryphal, because multiple versions of it exist, with different maharajas being the slighted parties — and there’s not a shred of evidence that any of the versions is true.
 
What this does illustrate is that in
