An artful mind: Munjal says future leaders need both STEM and the arts

A couple of hours before I am to meet Sunil Kant Munjal for lunch at Indian Accent in New Delhi, his office calls. The chairman of Hero Enterprise has just returned from his travels abroad and would prefer to eat at home. I feel a sudden thrill. Munjal is known for his beautiful residence, but as a private person, he rarely opens it to the media and routinely declines requests from architectural magazines to feature it.

The house in Friends Colony, approached through lush greenery and a warm welcome from his staff, reflects an owner deeply attuned to art. There