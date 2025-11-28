Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Specials / News / An artful mind: Munjal says future leaders need both STEM and the arts

An artful mind: Munjal says future leaders need both STEM and the arts

Lunch with BS: Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, and Founder, Serendipity Arts Foundation

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, and Founder, Serendipity Arts Foundation
Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, and Founder, Serendipity Arts Foundation | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

A couple of hours before I am to meet Sunil Kant Munjal for lunch at Indian Accent in New Delhi, his office calls. The chairman of Hero Enterprise has just returned from his travels abroad and would prefer to eat at home. I feel a sudden thrill. Munjal is known for his beautiful residence, but as a private person, he rarely opens it to the media and routinely declines requests from architectural magazines to feature it. 
The house in Friends Colony, approached through lush greenery and a warm welcome from his staff, reflects an owner deeply attuned to art. There
