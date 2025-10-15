Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / Betting big on Nothing: Smartphone maker enters India with new JV

Betting big on Nothing: Smartphone maker enters India with new JV

The top three brands - Vivo, Samsung, and Oppo - account for half the smartphone volumes, and the top four, with Realme, over 60 per cent

Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2 and Phone 3
premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath sees him as a smartphone “David” who can battle the “Goliaths” of India, which means big players like Apple Inc and Samsung. That’s no throw-away claim — his zanily named Nothing has been the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for the last six quarters. Nothing sales have zoomed a staggering 146 per cent in Q2 CY2025 year-on-year, albeit on a low base.
 
Meet 36-year-old Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei, who cofounded One Plus in 2013 before moving on in 2020 to start Nothing, which is headquartered in London. 
The CEO, known for his innovative design and products,
Topics : take two smartphone Mobile phone
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon