Betting big on Nothing: Smartphone maker enters India with new JV

Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath sees him as a smartphone “David” who can battle the “Goliaths” of India, which means big players like Apple Inc and Samsung. That’s no throw-away claim — his zanily named Nothing has been the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for the last six quarters. Nothing sales have zoomed a staggering 146 per cent in Q2 CY2025 year-on-year, albeit on a low base.

Meet 36-year-old Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei, who cofounded One Plus in 2013 before moving on in 2020 to start Nothing, which is headquartered in London.

The CEO, known for his innovative design and products,