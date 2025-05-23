Ecom cowboy: How Amazon's Kumar follows Bezos' fast and fearless philosophy

Most mornings, Samir Kumar, who took over as Amazon India’s head in October last year, follows Jeff Bezos’s advice to “dance into work,” listening to songs by Mohammed Rafi or Arijit Singh as he walks down to the office, which is near his home in Rajajinagar, a neighbourhood in the western part of Bengaluru. But on May 6, he skipped his usual playlist. It was his birthday, and as he was heading out, jacket in hand, his wife stopped him. “Let me drive you to work today as a birthday treat,” she said.

The couple’s vehicle of choice is a