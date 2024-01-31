Sensex (    %)
                        
Fever FM off, Fever FM on: Unravelling the case of marketing gimmicks

Legal experts are of the opinion that such marketing gimmicks would come under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) <only> if they influence trades or dealings by investors

FM Radio
Premium

Representational image

Anushka BhardwajKhushboo Tiwari New Delhi/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Two days. Two videos. Two announcements. This is how HT Media’s Fever FM pulled off a marketing gimmick, reigniting the debate around how far is too far when it comes to drawing attention.

On Wednesday, a day after he appeared in a video posted on LinkedIn to say that Fever FM was shutting down, Ramesh Menon, chief executive officer of audio business for HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio One and Radio Nasha, appeared in another video on LinkedIn. This time round, in a play of words, he said Fever FM was in for a revamp, not a shutdown. 

“When we

Topics : Radio FM radio HT Media

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

