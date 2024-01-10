Home and the world: What is behind unprecedented surge of 'Indian cinema'?

Kedar Shinde’s Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is a heart-warming story of six estranged sisters and their attempts to get together for a Manglagaur (festival) dance performance. This Jio Studios release, made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, had, at last count, grossed more than Rs 90 crore, making it one of the most profitable Indian films of 2023.

