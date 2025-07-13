Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Isro to industry: Tech transfers fueling private sector's orbital lift-off

Isro to industry: Tech transfers fueling private sector's orbital lift-off

Isro's tech expertise has found wider uses. Now, IN-SPACe is driving deeper tech transfers to power the private sector's orbital lift-off

Shubhanshu Shukla
(Even today, Bharat looks ‘saare jahan se accha’ from above... It almost seems magical to me... It has been a fantastic journey for me), says Shubhanshu Shukla at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission | Photo: PTI

Shine Jacob Chennai
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s space ambitions are on an upward trajectory, and now private collaborations are propelling them further through transfer of technology.
 
Late last month, the Department of Space, through its nodal agency — the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) — announced the transfer of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for ₹511 crore. 
 
The landmark move was one of the first instances of the Indian space agency fully transferring a launch vehicle technology to an industry player. This signals a strategic shift in India’s space programme as it
Topics : space funding Technology space Space startup
