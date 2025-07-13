Isro to industry: Tech transfers fueling private sector's orbital lift-off

India’s space ambitions are on an upward trajectory, and now private collaborations are propelling them further through transfer of technology.

Late last month, the Department of Space, through its nodal agency — the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) — announced the transfer of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for ₹511 crore.

The landmark move was one of the first instances of the Indian space agency fully transferring a launch vehicle technology to an industry player. This signals a strategic shift in India’s space programme as it