Kicking climate can down the road amid fears of another weak summit

The raison d’etre for the global climate summit that has been held every year for the past three decades — to stop the planet from warming further — has just been pushed down the road over 10,000 km away to Antalya in Türkiye.

This was after nearly two weeks of frenzied deliberations in November failed to yield a consensus among

194 countries on emission reduction and climate finance targets.

Türkiye will host the 31st edition of the UN Conference of the Parties (COP31) but Australia will oversee the negotiations in an unprecedented arrangement