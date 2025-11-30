Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kicking climate can down the road amid fears of another weak summit

The UN climate summit ended without a fossil fuel phase-out plan or clear climate finance roadmap, with India's delayed climate pledge adding to the challenges

Senior analysts remarked that India has overachieved a portion of its 2030 NDC pledge in 2025 — but the Climate Action Tracker, a leading global climate data provider, ranked the country’s climate efforts as “highly insufficient.” (Photo: PTI)

S Dinakar
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

The raison d’etre for the global climate summit that has been held every year for the past three decades — to stop the planet from warming further — has just been pushed down the road over 10,000 km away to Antalya in Türkiye.  
This was after nearly two weeks of frenzied deliberations in November failed to yield a consensus among 
194 countries on emission reduction and climate finance targets. 
Türkiye will host the 31st edition of the UN Conference of the Parties (COP31) but Australia will oversee the negotiations in an unprecedented arrangement
