Shared spaces: Demand for co-living spaces up again after Covid blip

The demand for co-living spaces is up again after the Covid blip. The focus on community living amid a loneliness epidemic and the opportunity to network have emerged as key selling points.
However, the biggest draw is the lighter hit to the wallet.
However, the biggest draw is the lighter hit to the wallet.
Renting a 2 BHK in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road area, which boasts offices from Infosys to Honeywell, cost about Rs 34,000 a month in the March quarter of this year, according to property consultant Anarock. About a year ago, a similar property was available for about Rs 4,000 a month.
Meanwhile, a private room in the same