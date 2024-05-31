Business Standard
Shared spaces: Demand for co-living spaces up again after Covid blip

With occupancy rates up again, coliving firms are also promoting their centres as hubs for networking with like-minded individuals

Premium

Swapnil Joglekar
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:05 AM IST
The demand for co-living spaces is up again after the Covid blip. The focus on community living amid a loneliness epidemic and the opportunity to network have emerged as key selling points.

However, the biggest draw is the lighter hit to the wallet.
 
Renting a 2 BHK in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road area, which boasts offices from Infosys to Honeywell, cost about Rs 34,000 a month in the March quarter of this year, according to property consultant Anarock. About a year ago, a similar property was available for about Rs 4,000 a month.
 
Meanwhile, a private room in the same
First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:05 AM IST

