When the game plays you: Addiction to sports gambling on rise in India

“My entire generational wealth was wiped out,” says Shreya (name changed on request) woefully, revealing she lost nearly ₹8 crore to cricket betting between 2022 and 2024.

What began as a love for the sport while studying in the UK quickly spiralled into a full-blown gambling addiction that consumed her finances, strained relationships, and shattered her mental health.

“I stopped seeing it as a sport. It became about money, loans, and constant access to betting platforms,” she recalls.

Now in her late 20s — after enduring family rifts, mounting debts, spending a year in a Mumbai rehabilitation centre, and abstaining