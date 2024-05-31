The housing finance sector will only grow: PNB Housing Finance MD & CEO

New Delhi-based PNB Housing Finance will restart its corporate business after three years, its managing director and chief executive officer, Girish Kousgi, tells Harsh Kumar in an interview. The company, he says, will grow at a pace faster than the industry average. Edited excerpts:



What is the future of the housing finance market in India?



The real estate cycle is about 7-8 years. The demand for housing is always increasing, and so is housing shortage. With the government’s focus on housing, the housing finance sector will only grow. Our focus is also going to be on growth and on the