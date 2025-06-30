Monday, June 30, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / Supplements / Watershed moments: How technology bolstered the financial inclusion

Watershed moments: How technology bolstered the financial inclusion

Govt started groundwork 50 yrs ago, but adoption and advancement of tech have sped up growth of financial services

financial inclusion
premium

The government further advanced financial inclusion through the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) scheme, which leveraged the Aadhaar platform to enable direct transfers of subsidies and welfare benefits to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2017, when smartphone payments were making inroads across the world and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was just a year old in India, a tiny African country was celebrating a decade of digital wallets. Launched in Kenya in 2007, M-Pesa showed the world how technology could put financial inclusion on a fast track.
 
Back home in India, the government had started laying the groundwork for financial inclusion over five decades ago. But adoption of technology and its advancement have sped up the growth and deepened the reach of financial services. 
Laying the groundwork 
The early initiatives of financial inclusion started
Topics : Financial Inclusion Technology Fintech sector RBI BS Special
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon