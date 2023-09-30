Asiad 2023: Sarabjot, Divya settle for silver in10m air pistol mixed team

India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The final score read 16-14 in favour of Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for gold.

India thus have won 19 medals in shooting, including 6 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze, from the continental Games.

Sarabjot had shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.

But in the shoot-off for gold, the Chinese pair turned the tables on the Indians, emerging winners after trailing the Indian duo for much of the finals.

Also Read Asian Games LIVE Updates: Sarabjot-Divya shoot Silver; IND medals tally- 34 Asian Games: Esha-Palak-Divya win silver in 10m air rifle pistol team event Asian Games: Palak wins Gold, Esha wins Silver in 10 m air pistol shooting Asian Games: Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50 m rifle 3P event Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33 Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming Asian Games LIVE Updates: Sarabjot-Divya shoot Silver; IND medals tally- 34 Asian Games: Indian men enter squash final, women signs off with bronze Asian Games: Boxer Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures medal at Asiad Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming