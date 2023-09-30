Asian Games live updates Day 7: India shooters eye medal one last time

On Day 7 (September 30) of Asian Games 2023, Indian shooters, weightlifted Mirabai Chanu and Rohan Bopanna among others would look to extend India medal haul. The Weightlifting event in the Asian Games begins today with Mirabai and Bindiyarani vying for medal but they are expected to get tough competition Korean and Chinese weightlifters. In Shooting, Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will hope to clinch medals in the 10m air pistol mixed event. The big attraction of the day has been two India vs Pakistan matches, one in men's squash team final while second will be India vs Pakistan hockey match, which starts at 6:15 PM IST. In Boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will be in action along with Preeti with athletics, Golf, Table Tennis events are lined up throughout the day.

