Barcelona confirm Ter Stegen has undergone successful back surgery

Barcelona confirm Ter Stegen has undergone successful back surgery

The 33-year-old German missed nearly all of last season because of a tendon rupture in his knee, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, the club said.

Barcelona did not say how long Ter Stegen will be sidelined, but the player had said the recovery time would be about three months.

Ter Stegen needed the operation to address persistent lower back problems.

The 33-year-old German missed nearly all of last season because of a tendon rupture in his knee, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation.

Barcelona added Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garca to its squad last month. Iaki Pea was the team's reserve goalkeeper last season.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

