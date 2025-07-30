Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India football coach announcement on Aug 1; here are top contenders

The AIFF's executive committee is meeting on August 1 with a single focus: appointing the next head coach for the men's senior national team

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Indian football is at a crucial juncture as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) prepares to name its new men’s head coach on August 1, 2025. The high-stakes decision comes at a time when the national team is seeking a revival after recent setbacks and a drop in global rankings. With major Asian qualifiers on the horizon and fans demanding fresh direction, the appointment has drawn attention not only for the names under consideration but also for what it could mean for the immediate future of Indian football.
 
The AIFF executive committee is set to decide from a shortlist that includes experienced domestic candidates and international coaches. Who are the front-runners to take charge of the national side? A closer look follows.
 
 

Top contenders for India’s football team head coach

Khalid Jamil 

Khalid Jamil has re-emerged as one of the leading contenders for the position of India’s head coach. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in Indian football coaching, he is known for his ability to maximise team performance despite limited resources. His breakthrough came in the 2016–17 I-League season when he led underdog Aizawl FC to a title win—defying expectations and making his mark on the national scene.
 
Currently managing Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamil is recognised for a pragmatic, disciplined coaching style that has delivered consistent performances, including ISL semi-final appearances. With deep roots in the Indian football ecosystem and two consecutive AIFF Coach of the Year awards, he offers familiarity with local talent—an essential asset during India’s rebuilding phase.
 
Stephen Constantine 
Former India head coach Stephen Constantine is also in contention. He brings extensive international coaching experience and a proven track record with the Indian national team, having served two previous terms. During his tenure, India won the 2016 SAFF Championship and qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Under his leadership, India rose significantly in the FIFA rankings, reflecting improved consistency and performance.
 
Constantine is known for instilling discipline and cohesiveness in teams under pressure. Notably, he recently coached Pakistan to its first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier—an achievement that underscores his ability to uplift underperforming teams.
 
Stefan Tarkovic 
Stefan Tarkovic is another prominent name on the shortlist. The Slovakian coach brings experience managing national teams beyond Europe, having led Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan. He guided Slovakia through Euro 2020, where his team memorably defeated Poland, and later steered Kyrgyzstan through the World Cup qualification process to secure a berth in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
 
Tarkovic is known for organising defensively solid squads that rely on structured counter-attacks. A holder of the UEFA Pro Licence, he brings a tactical and technically refined approach, backed by exposure to top-tier international football.

Decision day nears: Who will lead Indian football?

The AIFF executive committee will convene on August 1 with a single agenda—appointing the new head coach of the men’s senior national team. The vacancy arose after Spaniard Manolo Marquez stepped down following a disappointing campaign and a slide to 132 in the FIFA rankings.
 
With the September international window approaching and crucial Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled for October, the need for stable, visionary leadership has never been greater. Whether the AIFF turns to a homegrown tactician or opts for an internationally seasoned coach, the decision will shape Indian football’s near-term prospects and long-term trajectory.

Football News Indian Football Team All India Football Federation

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

