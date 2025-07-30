Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF to roll out one-time medical fund for retired football figures

AIFF to roll out one-time medical fund for retired football figures

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who pledged Rs 1,00,000 to the fund, emphasised that the initiative was a humanitarian gesture

Football, soccer

Football (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday reiterated its decision to create a 'Benevolence Fund' to provide a one-time grant for medical purposes to ex-players, coaches, referees, match officials and support staff.

A dedicated committee will be formed to evaluate applications on a case-to-case basis.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who pledged Rs 1,00,000 to the fund, emphasised that the initiative was a humanitarian gesture, recognising the lifelong contributions of those who have served Indian football, a release from the national federation said.

"AIFF will contribute an amount of Rs 5,00,000 to the fund. The terms and conditions of the grant will be set by relevant committees," the release said.

 

The AIFF also said it will proactively explore avenues to enhance the fund over time, including the organisation of charity matches and mobilising support from other potential sources of revenue and partnerships.

Also Read

India women's football team

Women's Asian Cup 2026: India to face Japan, Vietnam, Taipei in Group C

Stephen constantine

AIFF to announce head coach on Aug 1; Constantine and Jamil top contenders

Kalyan Chaubey

AIFF clarifies Xavi, Guardiola didn't apply for India head coach role

Kalyan Chaubey

AIFF chief Chaubey confirms ISL this season, coach to be named soon

Inter Kashi

Inter Kashi crowned I-League champions; CAS rejects AIFF appeal decision

In addition to the Benevolence Fund, Chaubey also proposed the establishment of a Pension Fund for AIFF employees who have served 20 years or more and have retired from the organisation at the age of 60 or later.

The AIFF's Finance Committee met here on Tuesday and approved the opening of new bank accounts for the Benevolence and Pension Funds.

In addition to this, the Finance Committee, headed by Menla Ethenpa, reviewed the accounts for the financial year 2024-25 and sent them for audit.

The Finance Committee also proposed a new procurement policy, which will be forwarded to the Executive Committee for approval at its next meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

England women's football team

Euro 2025: England defend their title; beat Spain 3-1 on penalties

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal signs Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresse the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. (File Photo: PTI)

Players' union slams FIFA and Infantino over Club World Cup fallout

Xavi Hernandez

Did AIFF use Xavi's name to lure top applicants for India coach role?

Crystal Palace

EPL club Crystal Palace lands new backer as Woody Johnson joins Investors

Topics : Indian football All India Football Federation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon