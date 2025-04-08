Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League 2025 Q/F: Arsenal vs Madrid live match time and streaming

Champions League quarterfinal live streaming & telecast: Arsenal vs Real Madrid live football match available for stream on Sony LIV and live telecast on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a commanding performance in the previous round, Arsenal are now ready to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners will host the Spanish giants at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 9. Arsenal will aim to secure a strong result in the first leg to set up a potential semifinal date, with their eyes firmly on making a deep run in Europe. 
 
However, facing Real Madrid is no easy task, with the Spanish club always a dangerous opponent in the Champions League. Arsenal will need to be at their best defensively, as Madrid’s attacking prowess is formidable. Still, Mikel Arteta’s side has shown resilience, and with their home advantage, they will look to strike first in this high-profile tie.
 
 
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head in UCL
 
Arsenal and Real Madrid have clashed twice in the UEFA Champions League, out of which Madrid have won one, while one ended in a draw.

Arsenal team news
 
Bukayo Saka returns for his first start of 2025 after a 101-day hamstring injury layoff, featuring in Arsenal's match against Real Madrid. Manager Mikel Arteta will pair Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey in midfield. Arsenal are missing five injured players: Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Magalhaes, with only Calafiori potentially returning for the April 16 return leg.
 
Real Madrid team news
 
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, who have scored 51 goals this season, will lead the attack for Real Madrid against Arsenal. Jude Bellingham, making his first career appearance at Arsenal, is expected to start. Thibaut Courtois returns in goal after injury. Madrid will be without Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal due to injury, and Aurelien Tchouameni, who is suspended.
 
Arsenal vs Real Madrid starting 11 (probable)
 
Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli
 
Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Raul Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Rodrygo, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Arsenal vs Real Madrid 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid be played? 
The first leg of the UCL quarterfinals between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be played on April 9.
 
What time will the UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid begin on April 9? 
The UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM (April 9).
 
What will be the venue for the UCL quarterfinal match between Arsenal and Real Madrid? 
The Emirates Stadium in London will host the UCL quarterfinal match between Arsenal and Real Madrid.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid be available in India? 
The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid be available in India? 
The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Topics : Uefa Champions League Real Madrid football

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

