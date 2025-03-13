Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 03:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League Quarter-final full schedule, live time and streaming

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final full schedule, live time and streaming

The live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

UEFA Champions League 2025

UEFA Champions League 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 3:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The UEFA Champions League is reaching its thrilling conclusion, with the quarter-finals set to begin soon. After exciting second-leg matches in the Round of 16, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid? Atletico, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among the top clubs to have secured their spots in the next stage of the competition, alongside other heavyweights.
 
UEFA Champions League 2025 Quarter-Final Draw
 
The quarter-finals will see some of Europe’s finest clubs battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals, and the stakes are higher than ever as the 2025 UEFA Champions League edges closer to its climax. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable round of matches. 
 
 
Quarter-Final Teams Date
QF1 Arsenal vs Real Madrid / Atlético Madrid 8th/9th April
QF2 Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa 8th/9th April
QF3 Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund 8th/9th April
QF4 Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan 8th/9th April
 
UEFA Champions League Quarter-final live telecast and live streaming details

Also Read

UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 LIVE SCORE: ATM 1-0 RMA in 1st half ET

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals: All you need to know

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals teams, format, FAQs, live streaming

Raphinha

UEFA Champions League: Top 10 highest goal-scorers and assist-makers

Liverpool

Does Liverpool's UCL exit vs PSG reveal a flaw in the revamped format?

UCL Round of 16

UCL: Dortmund coach holds 'clear and direct' talks ahead of Lille game

 
Which teams will play the 1st quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
 
Bayern Munich will play the first quarter-final against Inter Milan in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
 
Which teams will play the 2nd quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
 
FC Barcelona will play the 2nd quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
 
Which teams will play the 3rd quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
 
Arsenal will play the 3rd quarter-final against Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
 
Which teams will play the 4th quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
 
PSG will play the 4th quarter-final against Aston Villa in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarter-finals will be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

More From This Section

Manchester United

Manchester United reveals plans for the 'world's greatest' football stadium

Marcelo

Son of former Real Madrid star Marcelo called up to Spain's youth team

Luis Figo, Puyol

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Figo, Puyol and Morientes to feature on April 6

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

Champions League: Who will Real Madrid or Atletico face in the quarters?

Arsenal vs PSV

Champions League 2025: Arsenal vs PSV live match time and streaming

Topics : Uefa Champions League Real Madrid FC Barcelona football Atletico Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon