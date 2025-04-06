Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends: Real beat rivals Barca 2-0 in Mumbai

Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends: Real beat rivals Barca 2-0 in Mumbai

From young kids jumping with excitement to old-timers reliving their glory days, the atmosphere at the DY Patil Stadium was electric.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

It was as if the streets of Navi Mumbai had transformed into the passionate alleys of Barcelona or Madrid, with fans decked out in the iconic colors of both arch-rivals, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. They lined up outside the stadium, eager to witness the legends they had admired for years on television, now gracing Indian soil with their presence.
 
The legendary clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid brought Indian football fans to their feet as their heroes took the field. With the indomitable Carlos Puyol leading the Barcelona legends, it was Fernando Morientes who donned the captain's armband for the Los Blancos.
 
 
From young kids jumping with excitement to old-timers reliving their glory days, the atmosphere at the DY Patil Stadium was electric. The intensity reached another level as the players emerged from the tunnel to start the match, greeted by thunderous applause.  The match ended 2-0 in the favour of the Los Blancos by goals from Morientes and Barral.
 
Real Madrid dominated possession for most of the first half, with Barcelona's midfield maestro Xavi searching for options but struggling to break into the final third. Brazilian legend Rivaldo created a few magic moments for Barca, but the execution just wasn’t there.
 
Luis Figo, always a flair player, took a brutal tackle that had the fans holding their breath, but the Portuguese wizard shook it off like a champion and continued to play with his usual elegance. Figo’s first shot on goal was saved, but he quickly redeemed himself by providing a perfect assist to Morientes, who slotted it home with ease, giving Real Madrid the lead.

Michael Owen, linking up beautifully with Morientes in the white shirt, was denied a close-range effort by a heroic last-minute tackle. Morientes remained a constant threat throughout, getting another close chance but was denied once more by the goalkeeper in a 1-on-1 duel.
 
Another Real Madrid legend, Pepe, was as solid as ever at center-back, showing that time had done little to dull his edge. Barcelona's Sergi had a decent opportunity to score against the veteran Portuguese defender, but his shot sailed wide of the far post.
 
The defining moment came around the hour mark. Super-sub Barral weaved his way past Puyol, de Boer, and the keeper to slot the ball into an open net, doubling Real Madrid's lead. The DY Patil crowd erupted, with every step of Barral's run a thing of beauty.
 
Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who subbed in for the legend Iker Casillas over the years, didn't have much to do so apart from one or tow chances on the night. One of his clear saves came later in the game when Barca's no. 10 in the second half, Giovani took a shot from the left side across the goal and forced a great save from the keeper.
 
All in all it was a great celebration of the sport which saw some of the best players take part in another chapter of the rivalry of these two teams.

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

