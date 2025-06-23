FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage is currently in full swing in the United States, marking the beginning of a new era for the tournament. This expanded version now features 32 top clubs from across the globe and boasts a massive $1 billion prize pool, making it one of the most lucrative events in football.
Unlike the previous editions, which included just seven teams and lasted only a few days, the revamped Club World Cup has evolved into a month-long spectacle. Set to be held every four years, much like the international FIFA World Cup, this new format aims to bring the same level of excitement and global appeal to club football. The inaugural edition of this format runs from June 14 to July 13 across various U.S. cities.
As the group stage unfolds, Palmeiras have taken the lead in Group A, staying just ahead of Inter Miami. In a major surprise, Botafogo stunned Paris Saint-Germain and now top Group B. Other group leaders include European giants Bayern Munich, Brazilian side Flamengo, Argentina's CA River Plate, Fluminense, Italian powerhouse Juventus, and Austria’s FC Salzburg, each currently sitting atop their respective groups. Juventus and Man City have booked their last 16 berths with wins in their respective fixtures on Sunday.
With intense competition, global stars on display, and high stakes, the 2025 Club World Cup is shaping up to be a groundbreaking chapter in international club football. Let us look at how the 32 teams are faring after their respective 2 group games:
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group A
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Palmeiras
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
Inter Miami
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
Porto
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
1
|
4
|
Al Ahly
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
1
Palmeiras have taken the lead in Group A, staying just ahead of Inter Miami on goal difference at the moment while Porto and Al Ahly sit at 3rd and 4th with 1 point each.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group B
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Botafogo
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
PSG
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Atlético Madrid
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
-2
|
3
|
4
|
Seattle Sounders
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
0
In group B, it is Botafogo who lead the group with 2 wins from 2 as PSG, Atletico and Seattle follow them in the group. Both PSG and Atleti have one win 2 games while Seattle sit with 0 points at the bottom.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group C
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Bayern
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
1
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
Benfica
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
3
|
Boca Juniors
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
-1
|
1
|
4
|
Auckland City
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
-16
|
0
German champions Bayern sit on top of Group C with 2 wins in 2 while Benfica are 2nd with 4 points. Boca Juniors are also alive still with 1 point from 2 games while Auckland City remain pointless.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Flamengo
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
Chelsea
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
ES Tunis
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
3
|
4
|
LAFC
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
-3
|
0
Group D has Flamengo undefeated with 6 points while Chelsea and ES Tunis follow them with 3 points each. LAFC haven't been able to register a win yet.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group E
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
River Plate
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
Inter
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
Monterrey
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Urawa Reds
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
0
Group E has 3 teams battling for the top 2 spots as River Plate and Inter sit at 4 points each while Monterrey are also on 2 points from 2 games. Urawa Reds remain at the bottom with 0 points.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Fluminense
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
Dortmund
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
Mamelodi Sundowns
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Ulsan
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
0
Group F also has a tight race with Fluminense and Dortmund tied on 4 points while Mamelodi Sundowns are also at 3points in the table. Ulsan are virtually out of contention with no wins in 2 games.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group G
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Juventus
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
Man City
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
8
|
6
|
3
|
Wydad AC
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
-5
|
0
|
4
|
Al Ain
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
-11
|
0
Group G has Juventus and Man City in the top 2 spots who have qualified for the last 16 after their wins against Wydad and Al Ain respectively.
|
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group H
|
Rank
|
Club
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Real Madrid
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
RB Salzburg
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
Al-Hilal
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Pachuca
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
0
Group H is still alive as well with Real Madrid holding the top spot on goal difference with 4 points, similar to Salzburg. Al Hilal has 2 draws in their bag and could still qualify for the knockouts. (Tables updated after Matchday 9)