Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

The man wore a shirt that read, Morocco, end the stray dog massacre, and carried a sign that read, Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats.

FIFA CWC protestor

FIFA CWC protestor

AP Philadelphia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.

The man wore a shirt that read, Morocco, end the stray dog massacre, and carried a sign that read, Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats. He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.

The protester's shirt and sign included the logo of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. 

Wydad is based in Casablanca, Morocco. PETA has been critical of the Moroccan government for its treatment of stray cats and dogs.

Morocco is among the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. The government has expanded a Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return program for stray animals, but activists have claimed that animals are being killed rather than neutered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Man City vs Wydad

Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: 10-men Man City beat Wydad 2-0

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins, but why is it flying under the radar?

Man City vs Wydad

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City vs Wydad live time, streaming

Monterrey vs Inter Milan

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey vs Inter live match time, streaming

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Fluminense vs Dortmund live match time, streaming

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon