Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks

Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks

Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season, Amad posted on X. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury

Manchester United vs FC Twente

Manchester United

AP Manchester
Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that will rule him out for a number of weeks, the club said Sunday.

Diallo picked up the injury during training this week.

Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season, he posted on X. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

I will come back stronger than ever!!"  Diallo has been one of United's best players in a troubled season for the 20-time Premier League champion. He has scored nine goals including a late winner against Manchester City in December and an equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January.

 

His injury leaves United coach Ruben Amorim short of attacking options after Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out in the January transfer window.

Topics : Manchester United football

