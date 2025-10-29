Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez in car crash that kills 81-year-old man

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez in car crash that kills 81-year-old man

An 81-year-old man using an electric wheelchair died after being hit by a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martnez, according to Italian media reports.

Police investigating the accident on Tuesday said the man may have suffered a sudden illness and veered from the cycle path into the lane in which Martnez was driving, the reports said. 

The incident happened near Inter's training center in Appiano Gentile, just outside Milan.

The Spanish goalkeeper and other motorists immediately stopped to help. Emergency vehicles including an air ambulance arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Martnez was in shock but uninjured. Inter cancelled coach Cristian Chivu's press conference as a sign of respect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

